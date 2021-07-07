Omah Lay announces 'The Purple Tour' of the US

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Headies winner is set to visit New York, Maryland, Florida, Texas, Georgia and California within nine days, between September 2, 2021 and September 11, 2021.

Nigerian singer Omah Lay [Instagram/OmahLay]

On June 29, 2021, Nigerian star, Omah Lay announced his 8-city tour of the United States of America, it's tagged 'The Purple Tour.'

This comes after his spectacular 2020 run, which included two EPs; Get Layd and What Have We Done. The year also saw him get signed to Sire Records/Warner before it ended with a Next Rated win at the Headies.

See details of his tour below;

www.instagram.com

