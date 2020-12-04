On December 4, 2020, Nigeria's premier music award show announced nominations for their upcoming event. The year-in-review is between July 2019 and August 2020.

This will be the 14th edition of an award heralded by Ayo Animashaun and his company, HipHop World. Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Fireboy, Wizkid and more lead nominations.

This year will see new the new category, Songwriter of The Year. Album categories of Pop/R&B have also been split into two different categories. There will also be a new category for 'Best Alternative Album.' Following in the footsteps of the 2019 nominations, the 2020 Headies are incredible inclusive.

There is no segmentation of nominations to just the superstars. The award itself will be held virtually very soon.

You can see the full list of nominations below;

