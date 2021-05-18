RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

KDDO’s ‘Too Late Too Lit’ is a beautiful pop project with high-calibre replay value [Pulse EP Review]

Authors:

Motolani Alake

When a project has this level of replay value, execution and enjoyability, its creator needs to get his credit.

Davido, The Cavemen, Mayorkun, Sho Madjozi and more feature on Kiddominant's new EP, 'Too Late Too Lit.' (Sony)

Except he has to face his idol, Kanye West opposite Bankulli, KDDO [also known as the producer, Kiddominant] is never fazed by anything. During the lockdown, his stock rose as he was confronted with a lot of curves - including that of a man - as he tried to recreate Tory Lanez’s ‘Quarantine Radio’ on Instagram Live.

After the successful collaboration with popular South African rapper, AKA on the continental smash hit ‘Fela In Versace,’ he has gone on to release singles like ‘Beamer Body’ featuring Davido and the sleeper hit, ‘eWallet.’ He’s also signed a record deal with Sony Music.

On May 14, 2021, he released Too Late Too Lit, his 8-track debut body of work. From its title, it becomes clear that KDDO refers to the timing and quality of his EP. The EP reflects his two biggest influences; Nigeria and South Africa both sonically and personnel-wise.

Blessed with a blend of Afro-House, Gqom, Amapiano, Highlife and contemporary African pop music, ‘Too Late Too Lit’ is a rounded sonic experience, rich on poignant melodies and less about what KDDO is saying. While KDDO’s lyrics are mostly ‘vibey’ and relate to women in different ways, moments like the shot at violent people on Twitter in ‘Holy Ghost Fire’ also standout.

The only ‘mid’ record on this EP is ‘Party’ featuring Bas and Jiddena. The EP stands out for KDDO’s impressive ability to give a beat exactly what it needs. He understands the concept of a sonic approach just as his beats get the instrumentation that elevates a listeners experience. KDDO never does too much or too little at anytime.

He always does about enough and this EP excels for it - even his BPM across the EP is tailored; his beats are never too fast or too slow. While the EP has heavy leanings of Afro-House and Amapiano, KDDO’s mastery helps the album retain cohesion even as he stretches his creative freedom into Afro-pop and Highlife.

In fact, ‘Too Late Too Lit’ is one of Nigeria’s finest bodies of work this year. When a project has this level of replay value, execution and enjoyability, its creator needs to get his credit.

Standout tracks: ‘Show Me Love’ featuring Ferow, ‘Holy Ghost Fire’ featuring The Cavemen

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting and Themes: 1.5/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.8/2

Execution: 1.8/2

Total:

8.3 - Champion

