Artist: Kiddominant featuring Cassper Nyovest

Song Title: E-wallet

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 29, 2020

Label: Sony Music

Producer: Kiddominant

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is Kiddominant's first single as a recording artist and his first release under Sony Music Africa.

