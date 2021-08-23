On Sunday, August 22, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smash hit single, 'Essence' was predicted to hit a new peak of 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.
A new peak of No. 16 will mean that 'Essence' climbed 24 places.
This was made known by a Twitter account, Wizkid Radio. On the aforementioned date, the account wrote that, "Due to the remix with Justin Bieber, Essence received 23.2 million radio audience in the US, with 87.3 thousand unit sales this week. Rises to 58% chart points and emerging as the highest gainer amongst 100 songs.
"Predicted to reach a new peak of #16 on Billboard Hot 100."
This comes after the song hit #44 on the chart last week Monday, three days after the remix with Bieber was released. The Canadian superstar also shot his own video for the song.
