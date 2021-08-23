RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Essence' to crack top 20 of Billboard Hot 100 [REPORT]

Authors:

Motolani Alake

A new peak of No. 16 will mean that 'Essence' climbed 24 places.

Wizkid and Justin Beiber (Instagram)

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smash hit single, 'Essence' was predicted to hit a new peak of 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Recommended articles

This was made known by a Twitter account, Wizkid Radio. On the aforementioned date, the account wrote that, "Due to the remix with Justin Bieber, Essence received 23.2 million radio audience in the US, with 87.3 thousand unit sales this week. Rises to 58% chart points and emerging as the highest gainer amongst 100 songs.

"Predicted to reach a new peak of #16 on Billboard Hot 100."

This comes after the song hit #44 on the chart last week Monday, three days after the remix with Bieber was released. The Canadian superstar also shot his own video for the song.

You can watch thoughts around the song on 'Facts Only';

What does Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)' with Justin Bieber mean for Afrobeats? | Pulse Facts Only

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage shares emotional video of Brandy crying after recording her verse on 'Somebody's Son'

One year post-release, Adekunle Gold's 'Afro Pop Vol. 1' hits over 220 million streams, as singer embarks on US tour

Wizkid's 'Essence' to crack top 20 of Billboard Hot 100 [REPORT]

BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni welcome baby boy

Oxlade serves a timely reminder of his potential on ‘Eclipse’ [Pulse EP Review]

Tiwa Savage has a secret formula for making quality EPs, that’s why you should play ‘Water and Garri’ [Pulse Review]

BBNaija 2021: Ebuka drills housemates for Sunday live show

Tonto Dikeh's new man makes u-turn as he fails to address cheating rumours

BBNaija 2021: How it went down at the 4th Saturday Night Party