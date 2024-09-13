ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema said his second album 'HEIS' was motivated by a desire to go against the status quo.

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'
I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

Recommended articles

In a new interview on The Breakfast Club, Rema shared that his new album was inspired by his desire to go against consumer expectations.

According to the singer who scored Afrobeats' first song with 1 billion Spotify streams, his album 'HEIS' was an effort to make something different from what was obtainable in Nigerian mainstream pop music.

"I like the way I moved on to my new project. I don't like to move the way people expect. I don't like to move with the rules," Rema said on his sophomore album whose upbeat production and breathless delivery are markedly different from the current Afrobeats soundscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema has restated his desire to make a different sound through his previous comments on the album. During his listening party in London, Rema shared that his album 'HEIS' was his effort to make Afrobeats that is not easy for foreigners to replicate, unlike the work of other artists who are dumbing down the sound and making it easy for foreigners to recreate.

In his interview on The Breakfast Club, Rema also talked about his journey into music and it took a while before his mother accepted his decision to be an artist.

You can watch Rema's full interview on The Breakfast Club below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

Mannywellz's 'Ouu wee (brown)' is an Afrobeats’ viral sensation

Mannywellz's 'Ouu wee (brown)' is an Afrobeats’ viral sensation

Mixed reactions as Daniel Etim-Effiong posts about dating in 2024

Mixed reactions as Daniel Etim-Effiong posts about dating in 2024

Dedji releases exciting Afrobeats & Amapiano fusion 'Re Di Oh'

Dedji releases exciting Afrobeats & Amapiano fusion 'Re Di Oh'

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson faces backlash over viral video

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson faces backlash over viral video

Ted Abudu unveils her new movie ‘A Night in 2005’ premiering this October

Ted Abudu unveils her new movie ‘A Night in 2005’ premiering this October

Here is a list of all the records set at the 2024 VMAs

Here is a list of all the records set at the 2024 VMAs

Stop it! - Kate Henshaw reacts to fan asking for ₦35 million in her DM

Stop it! - Kate Henshaw reacts to fan asking for ₦35 million in her DM

Patoranking’s sister and husband die in gas explosion, leaving 3-year-old son

Patoranking’s sister and husband die in gas explosion, leaving 3-year-old son

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr & Tems leads Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido