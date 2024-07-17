RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema gives insights into the creative motivation behind his recently released second album 'HEIS'.

This creative boldness shines in his recently released sophomore album 'HEIS' on which he deployed uptempo party starting production, breathless delivery, and quintessential Afrobeats lyricism while embracing Rockstar aesthetics.

While speaking at his album launch party in London, Rema highlighted that Afrobeats is now getting dumbed down due to the desire to chase globally appealing hits. Rema further pointed out that this dumbing down will make it easier for others to bite from the sound, recreate it, and even go on to win Afrobeats awards.

"We all know what Afrobeats was like in 2015, and we all have to take our shit back and own it and protect it," Rema said at the London event.

"Sometimes, we make it and water it down for them to be able to create it," Rema explains how the global influence on Afrobeats makes it easier for the sound to be recreated by foreign artists.

"You don't see artists out here in the diaspora making a song like 'Ozeba,'" Rema said on the single from his latest album which he boasts is an attempt to take Afrobeats back to its sonic roots.

At the listening party, Rema performed the songs from his new album 'HEIS' which has divided opinion with some observers calling it a bold experimentation. In contrast, others have differed on the quality of the output.

