Rema has hit a record of 50 million streams across all streaming platforms.

The announcement was made via his and Don Jazzy’s Instagram accounts on August 6, 2019.

Fresh of performing at the University of Port Harcourt, the 19-year-old's 50 million streams across all digital streaming platforms include the streaming of his hit songs, 'Dumebi,' 'Corny' and 'Iron Man'.

In first quarter 2019, Nigeria’s biggest record label, Mavin Records gave Nigerian music its biggest prize of 2019. His name, Rema.

He released Rema EP, which contained four hit songs, the biggest of which is ‘Dumebi.’ A few weeks later, he pumped the throttle again and dropped an EP of his freestyles, Rema Freestyles EP. He flexed his ranged and ability.