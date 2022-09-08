RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema drops video for 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Rema has released the visuals for the remix of his hit single 'Calm Down' which features American Pop Star Selena Gomez.

Artist: Rema

Song Title: Calm Down Remix

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 8, 2022

Video Producer: UNKNOWN

Length: 3 minutes 00 seconds

Features: 1 - Selena Gomez

Label: UMG (on behalf of Virgin Music UK LAS (S&D)); Kobalt Music Publishing

Details/Takeaway: Rema's 'Calm Down' is one of the biggest Afrobeats singles of 2022. The hit single received a deserved international remix featuring Selena Gomez and as expected, it has been performing impressively since its release. The visuals sees the two music stars in enjoying themselves in a colorful environment while delivering the catchy lines that makes 'Calm Down' a special song.

Rema drops video for 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

