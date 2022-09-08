Artist: Rema
Rema drops video for 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez
Afrobeats superstar Rema has released the visuals for the remix of his hit single 'Calm Down' which features American Pop Star Selena Gomez.
Song Title: Calm Down Remix
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 8, 2022
Video Producer: UNKNOWN
Length: 3 minutes 00 seconds
Features: 1 - Selena Gomez
Label: UMG (on behalf of Virgin Music UK LAS (S&D)); Kobalt Music Publishing
Details/Takeaway: Rema's 'Calm Down' is one of the biggest Afrobeats singles of 2022. The hit single received a deserved international remix featuring Selena Gomez and as expected, it has been performing impressively since its release. The visuals sees the two music stars in enjoying themselves in a colorful environment while delivering the catchy lines that makes 'Calm Down' a special song.
