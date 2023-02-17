Artist: Rema
Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'
Nigerian superstar Rema has kicked off 2023 with a new 2-pack single titled 'Holiday' and 'Reason You'.
Song Title: Holiday, Reason You
Genre: Amapiano, Afro-pop
Date of Release: February 17th, 2023
Producer: Blaise Beatz, Alex Lustig
Song Art:
Length: 6 minute 05 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Mavin Records
Details/Takeaway: Hitmaker Rema returns with ‘Holiday’ and ‘Reason You’, a double sided single to mark his first solo release since dropping his debut album ‘Rave & Roses’ last year.
Both singles showcase a new, evolved sound for Rema with uptempo ‘Holiday’ reflecting on his struggles and the sacrifices he has made in his life - from Benin City to his debut EP in 2019 - highlighting his self-belief despite doubts, criticism and rejection. On the flip, Rema transports the listener through his enchanting, meditative vocals on ‘Reason You’, a song dedicated to one particular individual who has caught his eye.
