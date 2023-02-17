Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'

Both singles showcase a new, evolved sound for Rema with uptempo ‘Holiday’ reflecting on his struggles and the sacrifices he has made in his life - from Benin City to his debut EP in 2019 - highlighting his self-belief despite doubts, criticism and rejection. On the flip, Rema transports the listener through his enchanting, meditative vocals on ‘Reason You’, a song dedicated to one particular individual who has caught his eye.