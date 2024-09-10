Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

In a new interview on Echo Room, Portable shared that all was well between him and Afrobeats megastar Davido until Zlatan came between them.

Earlier in the year, Portable went on a tour of America during which time he met and hung out with Davido who gifted him a pair of sneakers.

Portable would later embark on a rant on social media where he accused Zlatan of peddling false news about him to dent his relationship with Davido.

According to Portable, he was in the United States searching for a foreign artist to feature when he got a call from Davido inviting him to hang out. The Street pop sensation shared that it was during his time with Davido that Afrobeats star Zlatan told the Grammy nominee to be careful with associating with him.

After days of social media ranting and accusing Zlatan of sabotaging his relationship with Davido, Portable apologised to the hitmaker in another of his many efforts to mend a broken relationship with an industry colleague.

Zlatan isn't the only celebrity with whom Portable has had issues in 2024. Earlier in the year, he was in a highly publicised dispute with socialite Bobrisky. He also only recently settled his differences with musician Goya Menor after the duo fell out over the 2022 Headies Best Street Pop Award.