Headies: Portable apologises for issuing threats, promises more drama

The Headies reacted to the threat by issuing a public release where they slammed Portable and demanded that he apologized to the Headies Academy and fellow nominees or risk being disqualified for the awards.

In the early hours of Saturday 28th May 2022, Portable took to his Instagram page to post a backhanded apology to the Headies.

Portable speaking in Yoruba said "The Headies, invited you invited a mad man and you will still see madness,"

He went on further to tender a backhanded apology even referring to the Headies as 'Bros'. "Bros, no vex, If I fuck up no be me first to fuck up," Portable said quoting the street famous lines of Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller'.