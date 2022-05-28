RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Headies: Portable apologises for issuing threats, promises more drama

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Thursday 26th May 2022, the 'Zazzu Zeh' crooner took to his Instagram account to threaten to cause harm to any nominee who pips him to his two 2022 Headies nominated categories.

Portable (Audiomack)
Portable (Audiomack)

Portable whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola issued the threat based on his singular belief that his nominated song 'Zazzu Zeh' is far superior in popularity to other nominated songs.

Recommended articles

ALSO READ: [PORTABLE THREATENS FELLOW NOMINEES, SAYS HE MUST WIN 2022 HEADIES AWARD]

The Headies reacted to the threat by issuing a public release where they slammed Portable and demanded that he apologized to the Headies Academy and fellow nominees or risk being disqualified for the awards.

In the early hours of Saturday 28th May 2022, Portable took to his Instagram page to post a backhanded apology to the Headies.

Portable speaking in Yoruba said "The Headies, invited you invited a mad man and you will still see madness,"

He went on further to tender a backhanded apology even referring to the Headies as 'Bros'. "Bros, no vex, If I fuck up no be me first to fuck up," Portable said quoting the street famous lines of Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

Since he gained mainstream success, Portable has been a recurring figure in the news for controversial reasons. It's unlikely that the Headies, fellow nominees, and fans have seen the last of Portable as regards the 2022 Headies award.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Headies: Portable apologises for issuing threats, promises more drama

Headies: Portable apologises for issuing threats, promises more drama

Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie wins APC house of representatives ticket

Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie wins APC house of representatives ticket

Femi Kuti and Made Kuti team up for 1st co-headline show, ‘Father & Son: The Experience’

Femi Kuti and Made Kuti team up for 1st co-headline show, ‘Father & Son: The Experience’

Watch the official trailer for 'Rwanda - A Quarter Century' documentary

Watch the official trailer for 'Rwanda - A Quarter Century' documentary

Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, others launch fundraiser for Kemi Afolabi’s lupus treatment

Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, others launch fundraiser for Kemi Afolabi’s lupus treatment

Donald Trump's media company is working on a streaming service to feature Pro-Gun programing

Donald Trump's media company is working on a streaming service to feature Pro-Gun programing

Check out BTS from Franklyn Jituboh's 'The Origin'

Check out BTS from Franklyn Jituboh's 'The Origin'

Davido tells fans what they should expect from his next album

Davido tells fans what they should expect from his next album

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

Trending

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Olamide

New video shows Wizkid, Ayra Starr jamming to a song in the studio

Wizkid and Ayra Starr.

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don - First of All Song Art

Don Jazzy thanks Wizkid for supporting 'Overdose' as song dominates Apple Music Nigeria

Don Jazzy and Wizkid (GhGossip)