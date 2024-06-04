Portable unveils new single 'Ogbanje' inspired by Tiwa Savage

On June 3, 2024, Portable captured his time with Tiwa Savage during a stopover on their trip to the United States.

Thousands of fans who joined Portable's live session watched him gush over Tiwa Savage who he showered with praise and described as more beautiful than global music female stars Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

Meeting Tiwa Savage appears to have a strong effect on Portable who has unveiled a new single titled 'Ogbanje' on which he hailed beautiful by comparing their beauty to that of a celestial entity.

Portable unveiled this track on June 4, 2024, in an Instagram post that he referred to Tiwa Savage as the "Queen of Africa".

Portable who was recently crowned a Patron of a particular Singles Mothers Group has taken his new role very seriously as he mentioned his new position in 'Ogbanje'.

Portable's recent meeting with Tiwa Savage comes after they both met at the 2024 BRIT Fashion Award where Portable was a guest of the Nigerian-British rapper Skepta.