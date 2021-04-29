Oxlade, Phyno, Mayorkun and more feature on King Perryy's debut album, 'Citizen of The World'

Guest features on the album include Nigerian music heavyweights Timaya, Oxlade, Phyno and Mayorkun. Producers on the album include Teflon Zincfence, Ghana’s GuiltyBeatz and Nigeria’s TMXO leading the production squad.

Citizen of the World, released via Timaya’s DM Records, is an introduction to KING PERRYY’s expansive continental sound,” a fusion of afrobeats, pan-African pop, reggae and dancehall.

Previously a seminary student who had studied to become a Catholic priest, KING PERRYY has distinguished himself as one of Nigeria’s most ambitious young artists since dropping his breakthrough single “Man on Duty” (feat. Timaya) in 2018. Subsequent releases “Murder” feat. Teni and “Work N Grind” have further solidified his rep as an artist to watch within Lagos’ exploding music scene.

Citizen of the World delivers a wide range of moods, emotions and genres, opening with the Teflon Zincfence-produced “African Boy,” a motivational, bass-heavy reggae manifesto. Other standouts include the Guilty Beatz-produced afrobeats bop “Yawa,” and “The Funicator,” an afro-bashment anthem for ladies on the hustle.

“Citizen of the World is an identity, a mindstate,” KING PERRYY says of the project. “It’s not just an album. I found the title the moment I found myself.”