RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Oxlade, Phyno, Mayorkun and more feature on King Perryy's debut album, 'Citizen of The World'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Citizen of the World is an identity, a mindstate,” KING PERRYY says of the project. “It’s not just an album. I found the title the moment I found myself.”

Oxlade, Phyno, Mayorkun and more feature on King Perryy's debut album, 'Citizen of The World.' (DM Records)

Rising Nigerian afro-dancehall star KING PERRYY today shares his genre-blending debut album, 'Citizen of the World,' out now on all DSPs.

Recommended articles

The album features the previously released singles “Work ‘N’ Grind,” “My Darlina,” “Waist” (feat. Kizz Daniel) and “YKTFV” (feat. PsychoYP), along with 11 new tracks headlined by Perryy’s latest single, “Yawa.”

Guest features on the album include Nigerian music heavyweights Timaya, Oxlade, Phyno and Mayorkun. Producers on the album include Teflon Zincfence, Ghana’s GuiltyBeatz and Nigeria’s TMXO leading the production squad.

Citizen of the World, released via Timaya’s DM Records, is an introduction to KING PERRYY’s expansive continental sound,” a fusion of afrobeats, pan-African pop, reggae and dancehall.

Previously a seminary student who had studied to become a Catholic priest, KING PERRYY has distinguished himself as one of Nigeria’s most ambitious young artists since dropping his breakthrough single “Man on Duty” (feat. Timaya) in 2018. Subsequent releases “Murder” feat. Teni and “Work N Grind” have further solidified his rep as an artist to watch within Lagos’ exploding music scene.

Citizen of the World delivers a wide range of moods, emotions and genres, opening with the Teflon Zincfence-produced “African Boy,” a motivational, bass-heavy reggae manifesto. Other standouts include the Guilty Beatz-produced afrobeats bop “Yawa,” and “The Funicator,” an afro-bashment anthem for ladies on the hustle.

Citizen of the World is an identity, a mindstate,” KING PERRYY says of the project. “It’s not just an album. I found the title the moment I found myself.”

Buy/Stream the album HERE.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha