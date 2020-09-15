On September 15, 2020, Nigerian rap legend and superstar, Olamide took to his Instagram to enthuse after he listened to Davido's new album, 'A Better Time.'

Olamide speaks on Davido's 'A Better Time.' [Instagram/Olamide]

He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Heard OBO album yesterday and saw some unreleased videos..what at a time to be alive. Afrobeats way too massive now. Bangers.” The 17-track album is set to drop after Peruzzi releases Gaza, his fourth body of work in two years.

Davido recently spoke about how he got Nicki Minaj on the album. A Better Time will be just one the releases that are set to saturate the final four months of a loaded 2020.