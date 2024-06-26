Olamide announces surprise project 'Ikigai' with guest features from Asake & Fireboy

In shocking developments, Olamide announced a new project on his social media account on June 26, 2024. The YBNL boss announced the project hours after making a surprise performance at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

The 7-track project is titled 'Ikigai' which is a Japanese word that means "reason for being" or "life's purpose". On the EP, Olamide features YBNL superstars Fireboy and Asake on track 3 'Uptown Disco'. He also teamed up with former YBNL associates Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh for track 7 titled 'Synchro System'.

Ahead of the announcement, Olamide teased a song on his Instagram story which turns out to be 'Hello Habibi' which is the track 5 of his new project.

Olamide's upcoming project comes as a surprise after the rapper announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account in 2023 that his last album 'Unruly' might be his last project.

'Ikigai' is set for release on June 26, and it will be Olamide's 10th solo project and 15th total project in his discography.

Olamide has consistently delivered hit records in his albums with his last project housing the hit songs 'Trumpet' feat CKay, 'New Religion' featuring Asake and 'Jinja'.