ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olamide announces surprise project 'Ikigai' with guest features from Asake & Fireboy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Hip-hop icon Olamide might be gearing up for the release of a new project.

Olamide announces surprise project 'Ikigai' with guest features from Asake & Fireboy
Olamide announces surprise project 'Ikigai' with guest features from Asake & Fireboy

Recommended articles

In shocking developments, Olamide announced a new project on his social media account on June 26, 2024. The YBNL boss announced the project hours after making a surprise performance at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

The 7-track project is titled 'Ikigai' which is a Japanese word that means "reason for being" or "life's purpose". On the EP, Olamide features YBNL superstars Fireboy and Asake on track 3 'Uptown Disco'. He also teamed up with former YBNL associates Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh for track 7 titled 'Synchro System'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the announcement, Olamide teased a song on his Instagram story which turns out to be 'Hello Habibi' which is the track 5 of his new project.

Olamide's upcoming project comes as a surprise after the rapper announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account in 2023 that his last album 'Unruly' might be his last project.

'Ikigai' is set for release on June 26, and it will be Olamide's 10th solo project and 15th total project in his discography.

Olamide has consistently delivered hit records in his albums with his last project housing the hit songs 'Trumpet' feat CKay, 'New Religion' featuring Asake and 'Jinja'.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating the product of the YBNL reunion on the 'Ikigai' project as Olamide continues to add new pages to his legacy in Nigerian music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drake breaks tie with Bieber for artist with most songs above 1B Spotify streams

Drake breaks tie with Bieber for artist with most songs above 1B Spotify streams

Comedian Layi Wasabi bemoans the state of Nigeria's economy

Comedian Layi Wasabi bemoans the state of Nigeria's economy

Victony displays his daring creativity on 'Stubborn' [Review]

Victony displays his daring creativity on 'Stubborn' [Review]

5 Luxurious gifts that Davido has given his wife Chioma over the years

5 Luxurious gifts that Davido has given his wife Chioma over the years

Olamide announces surprise project 'Ikigai' with guest features from Asake & Fireboy

Olamide announces surprise project 'Ikigai' with guest features from Asake & Fireboy

Casting for Tomi Adeyemi's 'Children of Blood and Bone' adaptation to begin in July

Casting for Tomi Adeyemi's 'Children of Blood and Bone' adaptation to begin in July

Ayra Starr reveals what it means to be a 'sabi girl'

Ayra Starr reveals what it means to be a 'sabi girl'

CHIVIDO24: 7 artists who performed at Davido & Chioma's wedding

CHIVIDO24: 7 artists who performed at Davido & Chioma's wedding

Lupita Nyong'o joins the movement against Finance Bill

Lupita Nyong'o joins the movement against Finance Bill

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Rema & Shallipopi release historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Bahdman Niko's carries 'Boyahnah II' full marking of the street [Review]

In 'Boyahnah II' Bahdman Niko fully bears the markings of the street [Review]

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma