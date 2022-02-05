RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olamide announces 10th and would-be final album

Nigerian rapper Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, professionally known as Olamide and sobriquet, Baddo on Saturday announced his next album, Unruly, is 95% ready.

Disclosing via his verified Twitter page, the Bariga born artiste revealed he was working on his album but is yet to decide on the release date for the album, and is putting on finishing touches to make it “the best ever”. Olamide also shared the screenshot of his tweet on his Instagram story.

The rapper further stated that Unruly may be his last album, and would drop singles intermittently.

His tweet read

“Next Album, #Unruly; 95% ready. Release date; I don’t know

Taking my time to make it the best ever… probably my last album.”

“Though I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It’s been a mad ass run; giving albums back-to-back.”

Olamide emerged on the Nigerian music scene in 2010 with his chart-topping single “Eni Duro” and released his debut album “Rapsodi” in 2011 with its lead single “Omo To Shan” charting on several radio stations in Lagos and across Nigeria. Since then, Olamide has collaborated with many Nigerian artists, like WizKid, 9ice, Fireboy, Reminisce, Naira Marley, Bella Shmurda, and Dbanj, maintaining an eleven-year album run.

Baddo also has a list of top-selling studio albums like Uy Scuti, released in June 2021, Carpe diem in 2020, YBNL in 2012, and Baddest Guy Ever Liveth in 2013.

The rapper appears to be following in the same pattern when he announced his last studio album, Uy Scuti, revealing to his fans that it was difficult for him to keep the album to himself for one month before releasing it.

