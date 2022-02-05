Olamide announces 10th and would-be final album

The rapper further stated that Unruly may be his last album, and would drop singles intermittently.

His tweet read

“Next Album, #Unruly; 95% ready. Release date; I don’t know

Taking my time to make it the best ever… probably my last album.”

“Though I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It’s been a mad ass run; giving albums back-to-back.”

Olamide emerged on the Nigerian music scene in 2010 with his chart-topping single “Eni Duro” and released his debut album “Rapsodi” in 2011 with its lead single “Omo To Shan” charting on several radio stations in Lagos and across Nigeria. Since then, Olamide has collaborated with many Nigerian artists, like WizKid, 9ice, Fireboy, Reminisce, Naira Marley, Bella Shmurda, and Dbanj, maintaining an eleven-year album run.

Baddo also has a list of top-selling studio albums like Uy Scuti, released in June 2021, Carpe diem in 2020, YBNL in 2012, and Baddest Guy Ever Liveth in 2013.