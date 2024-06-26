ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

CHIVIDO24: 7 artists who performed at Davido & Chioma's wedding

Adeayo Adebiyi

On June 25, 2024, Davido tied the knot with his wife Chioma.

7 artists who performed at Davido & Chioma's wedding
7 artists who performed at Davido & Chioma's wedding

Recommended articles

Davido's highly anticipated wedding was everything it was a national talking point as the hashtag "Chivido" took over social media.

There was no shortage of celebrity guests at the wedding with artists, actors, politicians, captains of industries, and socialites all in attendance at the event that took place in Lagos.

There were also superstar musicians at hand to treat the couple to their first dance and also entertain the guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning singer Chike was at the event to serenade the couple with his music as he performed his hit songs 'Egwu' and 'Running To You'.

ADVERTISEMENT

International superstar Fireboy delivered a surprise performance at Davido's wedding as he got the party started with a rendition of his recent hit 'Everyday'.

Nigerian hip hop icon and YBNL boss Olamide Baddo delivered a surprise performance at the event as he was joined by Davido to perform their hit collaboration 'Money' in a heartwarming moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitmaker Mayorkun treated the guests to a performance of his collaboration 'The Best' with Davido.

Rapper and Davido's friend Zlatan was among the artists who raised the roof at the event with his performance of his hit song 'Bolanle'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast-rising sensation Nasboi also treated guests to a rendition of his latest single 'Small Money'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian music royalty was around to render a classic performance befitting the esteemed guests that graced the occasion.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr reveals what it means to be a 'sabi girl'

Ayra Starr reveals what it means to be a 'sabi girl'

CHIVIDO24: 7 artists who performed at Davido & Chioma's wedding

CHIVIDO24: 7 artists who performed at Davido & Chioma's wedding

Kanayo O. Kanayo loves the freedom YouTube offers Nollywood filmmakers

Kanayo O. Kanayo loves the freedom YouTube offers Nollywood filmmakers

Davido and Chioma surprised with new car as wedding gift (VIDEO)

Davido and Chioma surprised with new car as wedding gift (VIDEO)

#CHIVIDO24: Celebrities we've spotted so far at Davido's wedding

#CHIVIDO24: Celebrities we've spotted so far at Davido's wedding

Angel Unigwe's team calls out Kanayo O Kanayo for acting unprofessionally

Angel Unigwe's team calls out Kanayo O Kanayo for acting unprofessionally

Davido cruises in $600,000 Maybach to his wedding, says 'Nigeria is happy'

Davido cruises in $600,000 Maybach to his wedding, says 'Nigeria is happy'

CHIVIDO24: Davido sheds tears of joy as Chioma's father prays for them

CHIVIDO24: Davido sheds tears of joy as Chioma's father prays for them

I promise your daughter a lifetime assurance - Davido to Chioma's parents

I promise your daughter a lifetime assurance - Davido to Chioma's parents

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Rema & Shallipopi release historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Bahdman Niko's carries 'Boyahnah II' full marking of the street [Review]

In 'Boyahnah II' Bahdman Niko fully bears the markings of the street [Review]

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma