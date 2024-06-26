CHIVIDO24: 7 artists who performed at Davido & Chioma's wedding

Davido's highly anticipated wedding was everything it was a national talking point as the hashtag "Chivido" took over social media.

There was no shortage of celebrity guests at the wedding with artists, actors, politicians, captains of industries, and socialites all in attendance at the event that took place in Lagos.

There were also superstar musicians at hand to treat the couple to their first dance and also entertain the guests.

Chike

Award-winning singer Chike was at the event to serenade the couple with his music as he performed his hit songs 'Egwu' and 'Running To You'.

Fireboy

International superstar Fireboy delivered a surprise performance at Davido's wedding as he got the party started with a rendition of his recent hit 'Everyday'.

Olamide

Nigerian hip hop icon and YBNL boss Olamide Baddo delivered a surprise performance at the event as he was joined by Davido to perform their hit collaboration 'Money' in a heartwarming moment.

Mayorkun

Hitmaker Mayorkun treated the guests to a performance of his collaboration 'The Best' with Davido.

Zlatan

Rapper and Davido's friend Zlatan was among the artists who raised the roof at the event with his performance of his hit song 'Bolanle'.

Nasboi

Fast-rising sensation Nasboi also treated guests to a rendition of his latest single 'Small Money'.

King Sunny Ade

