Olakira returns with new exciting two single-pack 'Ileke' & 'Kisses'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Olakira returns with two captivating songs, 'Ileke' and 'Kisses,' as he aims to mesmerize audiences with his sensational return.

Olakira releases two single-pack 'Ileke' & 'Kisses'
Olakira releases two single-pack 'Ileke' & 'Kisses'

'Ileke,' a remarkable fusion of Afrobeat and contemporary sounds with infectious rhythm and soul-stirring lyrics, showcases Olakira's artistic genius.

Produced by the acclaimed Simba Tagz, this Afro-infused masterpiece pays homage to the widely acclaimed centuries old African fashion accessory worn around the waist, the 'Ileke.'

Symbolizing elegance, confidence, and cultural pride, 'Ileke' transcends time – its resurgence in these contemporary times projects the accessory not just as an adornment that highlights the curvaceous nature of the African woman but a symbol that highlights the African man as a fashion forward rebel.

On the other hand, 'Kisses' unveils Olakira's versatility as a talented musician and multi-instrumentalist.

Produced by Olakira himself, this enchanting track delves into the depths of love and desire, showcasing his ability to craft melodies that tug at the heartstrings. With its smooth vocals, rhythmic cadence, and enchanting instrumentation, 'Kisses' is a captivating love song that will undoubtedly leave listeners longing for more.

Both singles boast of hard-hitting pop elements and log drums that band together reinforce its super shot at becoming potential fan favorites in the clubs and on streaming platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

