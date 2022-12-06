RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Nobody has toiled for Hip Hop in Nigeria like I have,' M.I says

Adeayo Adebiyi

African superstar rapper M.I Abaga has stated that the reason he speaks with authority regarding Hip Hop in Nigeria is because of his sacrifices for the genre.

M.I Abaga - The Guy
M.I Abaga - The Guy

Details: In a new video posted on his Instagram account, multi-award winning rapper M.I Aka The Guy has revealed that the reason he can speak with so much authority regarding Hip Hop in Nigeria is that no one has struggled for rap in Nigeria as he has.

Recommended articles

The video is in reaction to the events that have followed Wizkid's comments on Hip Hop and Nigerian rappers. The Afrobeats megastar had in an interview with 10 Magazine UK stated that Hip Hop is dead and he's bored with the similarity in beat and lyrics.

His comment generated reactions from Nigerian rappers including YCEE, Oladips, A-Q, Blaqbonez, and M.I. Wizkid would later double down on his statement by describing Nigerian rappers as broke while stating that Sarkodie, Nasty C, and Black Sherif are the only rappers in Africa.

M.I earlier reacted to the comment by listing Nigerian rappers thriving in the music industry. His comment drew criticism from veteran street-hop act Jhybo who called him out for playing the Hip Hop King.

M.I in his new video stated that he struggled for years to get rap to what it's while also acknowledging the efforts of other rappers such as Vector, SDC, Illbliss, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, Naeto C, Ladipoe, and YCEE amongst others.

"When I'm speaking, I do so with my contributions and the weight of my experience," M.I. said in the 21-minute video where he also narrated how rappers were given no chance and had to struggle to be successful despite the odds. He also made it clear that rap is doing well in Nigeria and with talents like Odumodu Blvck, the future of the genre is in safe hands.

You can watch the full video below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BNXN records second top ten entry in Nigeria with 'Traboski' as 'Xtra Cool' returns to No.1

BNXN records second top ten entry in Nigeria with 'Traboski' as 'Xtra Cool' returns to No.1

IK Ogbonna reflects on parenting sacrifices and the effects

IK Ogbonna reflects on parenting sacrifices and the effects

Sammie Okposo's daughter opens up about the heartbreaking loss of her dad

Sammie Okposo's daughter opens up about the heartbreaking loss of her dad

'Nobody has toiled for Hip Hop in Nigeria like I have,' M.I says

'Nobody has toiled for Hip Hop in Nigeria like I have,' M.I says

Odumodu Blvck drops highly anticipated music video for hit single, 'Picanto'

Odumodu Blvck drops highly anticipated music video for hit single, 'Picanto'

‘Weather for Two’ dithers on its bridge towards execution

‘Weather for Two’ dithers on its bridge towards execution

'Ch3mistry': Watch the teaser for Adenike Adebayo’s romantic drama

'Ch3mistry': Watch the teaser for Adenike Adebayo’s romantic drama

Rema, Burna Boy extend stay on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema, Burna Boy extend stay on UK Official Singles Chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ranks second on Billboard year end albums chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ranks second on Billboard year end albums chart

Trending

Asake

Asake apologizes to Birmingham fans for late appearance

Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' bows out of UK Singles Chart after 1 week, Burna Boy's 'Alone' reaches new peak

Oladips, Wizkid

Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

Davido

Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor