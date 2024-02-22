Omah Lay thrills female fan at his sold-out London concert

On 20th February 2022, Omah Lay held the London leg of his "Boy Alone" tour at the Eventim Apollo.

At the sold-out concert, the hitmaker thrilled fans with a collection of his hit singles including hits from his debut album 'Boy Alone'.

Omah Lay wasn't alone at the concert as he was joined on stage by his friend and fellow hitmaker Bella Shmurda with whom he performed their hit collaboration 'Philo' remix.

The biggest talking point of the concert was Omah Lay's performance of his sensually charged single 'Bend You' where he gave graphic descriptions of his sexual escapades while leaving little to the imagination.

During the song's performance, Omah Lay brought one of the female fans on stage and engaged in a sensual dance with her in what could pass as a sexual ritual while the audience cheered.

Reaction trailed the performance on social media where some users commented that it was disrespectful to the lady's partner with whom she came to the concert.