ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omah Lay thrills female fan at his sold-out London concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Omah Lay dazzled listeners at his London Concert.

Omah Lay thrills female fan at his sold-out London concert
Omah Lay thrills female fan at his sold-out London concert

Recommended articles

On 20th February 2022, Omah Lay held the London leg of his "Boy Alone" tour at the Eventim Apollo.

At the sold-out concert, the hitmaker thrilled fans with a collection of his hit singles including hits from his debut album 'Boy Alone'.

Omah Lay wasn't alone at the concert as he was joined on stage by his friend and fellow hitmaker Bella Shmurda with whom he performed their hit collaboration 'Philo' remix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest talking point of the concert was Omah Lay's performance of his sensually charged single 'Bend You' where he gave graphic descriptions of his sexual escapades while leaving little to the imagination.

During the song's performance, Omah Lay brought one of the female fans on stage and engaged in a sensual dance with her in what could pass as a sexual ritual while the audience cheered.

Reaction trailed the performance on social media where some users commented that it was disrespectful to the lady's partner with whom she came to the concert.

While Omah Lay's sensual dance routine with the female fans might have generated a reaction, it's not the first time male artists have engaged in sexually provocative pantomimes with female concertgoers. Nigerian Dancehall star Ruger is notorious for his sensual dances with female fans at his concerts. Ruger dismissed the criticism of that side of his stagecraft by stating that he ensured the women were all adults and consented to join him on stage.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omah Lay thrills female fan at his sold-out London concert

Omah Lay thrills female fan at his sold-out London concert

Inkblot has revealed 'Muri & Ko' and 'The Betrayed' as 2024 feature films to expect

Inkblot has revealed 'Muri & Ko' and 'The Betrayed' as 2024 feature films to expect

MUIS shows promise on his self-titled debut EP

MUIS shows promise on his self-titled debut EP

Singer Khaid says that he has never celebrated Valentine's Day

Singer Khaid says that he has never celebrated Valentine's Day

Asake says he genuinely loves Seyi Vibez's hit song

Asake says he genuinely loves Seyi Vibez's hit song

I'll love you forever - Banky W celebrates wife Adesua on her birthday

I'll love you forever - Banky W celebrates wife Adesua on her birthday

Adekunle Gold drops exciting new single 'The Life I Choose'

Adekunle Gold drops exciting new single 'The Life I Choose'

'SGIT' actress Chioma Okoli speaks out on being sexually harassed by an employer

'SGIT' actress Chioma Okoli speaks out on being sexually harassed by an employer

Moving away does not automatically solve all your problems - Anto Lecky

Moving away does not automatically solve all your problems - Anto Lecky

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

Eedris narrates how he got into the infamous fight with 50 Cent

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

Odumodublvck to perform at Splash Festival in Germany

Odumodublvck is set to share the stage with Gunna, Offset, & 21 Savage in Germany

Burna Boy wants to redefine the global perception of African music [gettyimages]

I am challenging the perception of what African music can be - Burna Boy