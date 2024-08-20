ADVERTISEMENT
We need to promote African Music not just Afrobeats - Flavour says

Nigerian superstar Flavour says he's not an Afrobeats artist.

In a recent interview on The Afrobeats Podcast with Adesope, Flavour was asked how he felt about being left out of the list of Afrobeats' biggest global exports.

The hitmaker quickly pointed out that he wasn't bothered with such a conversation as he doesn't identify as an Afrobeats artist.

"I am not an Afrobeats artist. I am an African artist," Flavour replied.

He also pointed out how the microscope is currently on Afrobeats and how it's mostly what the media focuses on while neglecting other music across the continent.

"Most time, the media just talk about Afrobeats. They are not talking about African music. If you talk about African music, you have to talk about Flavour," the veteran musician said.

Flavour whose career has spanned over two decades with several hit records and critically acclaimed albums pointed out that not every artist needs to fit into the Afrobeats narrative.

Flavour referred to the era-defining popstar Asake whose music offers a modern take on Fuji music just like he was creating music that embraces different aspects of Igbo culture.

Flavour's stance as an African artist was reflected in his last album titled 'African Royalty' released in December 2023. The award-winning veteran has also collaborated with several African artists including Fally Ipupa and Diamond Platnumz.

You can watch Flavour's full interview on The Afrobeats Podcast with Adesope below.

