Flavour narrates how he used to charge ₦5,000 per beat before becoming famous

In a recent interview on In My Opinion Podcast, Flavour recollected his journey to fame.

According to Flavour, his first work with a professional artist was with rapper Nigga Raw (now Mr. Raw) for whom he played the piano in the studio.

The singer shared that he decided to take music seriously so he approached Nigga Raw's producer to teach him, and he was charged 1,000 naira weekly.

Flavour shared that he started learning music production until he was able to produce songs, and he started charging artists 5,000 naira per beat.

"From learning studio production to a producer. From there, I started doing jobs as a producer, and I charged 5,000 per beat," Flavour narrated.

He also shared that he started accompanying Nigga Raw, who at the time, was one of the most famous artists in Eastern Nigeria to shows. Flavour later recorded the chorus to a Nigga Raw song that blew up in the East and gave his first glimpse of success.

The singer credited Nigga Raw with opening his eyes to what it means to be an artist.

"Nigga Raw was the guy that opened my eyes to what being an artist is about," Flavour explained on the lessons he picked up from being a backup and spending time in the studio with Nigga Raw.

During the interview, Flavour shared how he contemplated what type of music he wanted to make between RnB and Highlife before deciding that RnB isn't a profitable route, so he settled for Highlife Fusion.

In the interview, Flavour who is a legendary figure in Nigerian music shared how he received a career-altering call from famous music marketer Obaino Music and made the journey from Enugu to Lagos in search of fame.