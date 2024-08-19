ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Flavour narrates how he used to charge ₦5,000 per beat before becoming famous

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian hitmaker Flavour recalls the early days of his career.

Flavour narrates how he used to charge ₦5,000 per beat before becoming famous
Flavour narrates how he used to charge ₦5,000 per beat before becoming famous

Recommended articles

In a recent interview on In My Opinion Podcast, Flavour recollected his journey to fame.

According to Flavour, his first work with a professional artist was with rapper Nigga Raw (now Mr. Raw) for whom he played the piano in the studio.

The singer shared that he decided to take music seriously so he approached Nigga Raw's producer to teach him, and he was charged 1,000 naira weekly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flavour shared that he started learning music production until he was able to produce songs, and he started charging artists 5,000 naira per beat.

"From learning studio production to a producer. From there, I started doing jobs as a producer, and I charged 5,000 per beat," Flavour narrated.

He also shared that he started accompanying Nigga Raw, who at the time, was one of the most famous artists in Eastern Nigeria to shows. Flavour later recorded the chorus to a Nigga Raw song that blew up in the East and gave his first glimpse of success.

The singer credited Nigga Raw with opening his eyes to what it means to be an artist.

"Nigga Raw was the guy that opened my eyes to what being an artist is about," Flavour explained on the lessons he picked up from being a backup and spending time in the studio with Nigga Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Flavour shared how he contemplated what type of music he wanted to make between RnB and Highlife before deciding that RnB isn't a profitable route, so he settled for Highlife Fusion.

In the interview, Flavour who is a legendary figure in Nigerian music shared how he received a career-altering call from famous music marketer Obaino Music and made the journey from Enugu to Lagos in search of fame.

You can watch Flavour's full interview with the In My Opinion Podcast below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood star Wale Ojo to direct new film 'This Is Not a Nollywood Movie'

Nollywood star Wale Ojo to direct new film 'This Is Not a Nollywood Movie'

Flavour narrates how he used to charge ₦5,000 per beat before becoming famous

Flavour narrates how he used to charge ₦5,000 per beat before becoming famous

'If you position any film well, Nigerians will watch' — Filmone official says

'If you position any film well, Nigerians will watch' — Filmone official says

'BBNaija' housemate becomes father of twin boys as he remains on reality show

'BBNaija' housemate becomes father of twin boys as he remains on reality show

I don't like it when I meet a girl and her nails aren't done - Ruger

I don't like it when I meet a girl and her nails aren't done - Ruger

Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Lil Wayne perform at Afro Nation Detroit

Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Lil Wayne perform at Afro Nation Detroit

They said that I used my wife for rituals when she fell ill - Obi Cubana

They said that I used my wife for rituals when she fell ill - Obi Cubana

Asake kicks off 'Lungu Boy' tour with a sold-out show in Washington DC

Asake kicks off 'Lungu Boy' tour with a sold-out show in Washington DC

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'