Here is a ranking of Asake's top 10 songs.

Adeayo Adebiyi

Continuing his global ascension, Asake is set to release his third album 'Lungu Boy' on August 9, 2024. The album features guest superstars from Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmila.

With Asake set to make it three for three with 'Lungu Boy,' there are several things to look forward to in the album, chief among which is a collection of hit singles.

Ahead of the release of Asake's third album, this week's Afrobeats Throwback Thursday, we will be ranking his top 10 songs.

One of the sleeper hits on his sophomore album 'Work of Art,' 'What's Up My G' is a pulsating record that captures Asake's effortless hitmaking ability.

A song driven by a sensation chorus, 'Remember' is one of the finest outputs of Asake's genre-bending style.

While Asake's music strongly leans into his era-defining Amapiano exploration, 'Nzaza' showcases another dimension of the hitmaker who takes listeners to church with a stunning reflective mid-tempo record.

'Joha' holds the core of street dance music embedded in its catchy drums and swaggering lamba infusion. The song also carries sentimental value as it's a remake of Asake's biggest hit during his days as one of Obafemi Awolowo University's biggest stars.

Asake scored one of his biggest hits with the sobering melodies of 'Lonely At The Top' where he contemplated the pressure and solitude that comes with fame.

This song went on to set a record for the longest NO. 1 song on TurnTable Top 100, which is a testament to his status as Afrobeats' most prolific hitmaker since 2022.

"I'm happy I know Amapiano," YBNL boss Olamide and his protegee Asake sing on the hit record that captures the latter's dexterous exploration of the South African import.

'Amapiano' earned Asake and Olamide a Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance in a surreal moment that pays tribute to the legacy of Nigerian stars who led the Neo-fuji Afrobeats sub-genre.

'Omo Ope' is the genesis of what would become arguably the greatest 1-year run ever seen in Nigerian mainstream pop music since 1999. With 'Omo Ope,' Asake earned his first of many NO. 1 hits and introduced Afrobeats to the electrifying blend of Fuji, Amapiano, and Hip Hop with which he and super producer Magicsticks will dominate the soundscape.

Eager to consolidate his mainstream rise, Asake released the sensational chest-thumping record 'Organise' that prepared listeners for his award-winning debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe'.

'Sungba' is an emphatic display of Asake's hitmaking prowess as he dug in and delivered a record that ranks high in the Afrobeats exploration of South Africa's Amapiano style.

Asake successfully laid a takeover coup of the Afrobeats scene with his breathless performance on Spinall's smash hit 'Pallazo'.

The song would become a street anthem and commanded listeners' attention as Asake kicked off his ascension to stardom.

