Nigerian Superstar, AV is back with another banger titled 'No Dey Form'

AV teams up with new but highly rated producer Black Culture to create this masterpiece, showing off his versatility and ultimate powers of reinvention.

AV - No Dey Form Song Art

In his latest single, AV mildly scolds a love interest advising her not to take him for granted, over an impressive array of harmonious violin strings and bouncy tunes to create a soulful love rendition

This is AV's second release of 2022, following his great run in 2021 and a slew of international viral success.

Having enjoyed impressive success in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 with just three singles, also earning a Headies nomination for ‘Rookie of the Year’ in less than a year since his debut.

AV’s new release comes in anticipation of his debut EP, 'Thug Love' as well as his proposed world tour.

STREAM 'NO DEY FORM' HERE

