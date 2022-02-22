Nashville-Based Nigerian Artiste, Na8, releases debut album: ‘Past Present Future’

Influences that have now come together in the making of his new debut album; Past Present Future [PFF], which is available on Digital Streaming Platforms from February 22, 2022. With this body of work, the Na8, brings to bear his exquisite ear for sound, and fantastic story-telling skills, weaving all into a cohesive formation of 12 songs on life, love, the grind, hustle, securing the bag and living a life of one’s dreams.

“The main message or takeaway I would like fans to receive from my music is that your past or present should not define you,” Na8 says of the new album. The musician who has worked with several artistes abroad in the course of the past 10 years is also keen to steer his music to a place where it serves as an instrument of hope and uplifting to everyone who listens to it. “If you know what you want in life,” he says, “you can focus and achieve those goals. Stay true and real to yourself.”

With songs like “Pisces,” and “Exotic Love,” the album opens up with themes of romance and a need for affection before easing into a mood of ambition for the cash and good life with songs like “Hustle” and “Cash.” It only makes sense that an artiste who has spent a huge chunk of his life on three different continents would hold originality and the idea of staying true to one’s self very close to heart. So it is no wonder that “All Real” is a song title on the album, reflecting the state of the creator’s mind.

More on the sensational Na8

For years, the independent recording artiste and songwriter has been honing his skills and sharpening his fierce flows, as he bubbled underground with songs like ‘Discrimination’ and ‘Scars of SARS,’ two socially-conscious tunes which played solidly into his relatable style of music and the emotion-charged bits of his artistry. Both songs dealt with social justice issues tied to the death of George Floyd in America, and the nation-wide protests sparked by the incessant illegalities and unlawful extortion perpetrated by the rogue Nigerian police unit known as SARS.

Na8 is Originally from Nigeria, but lived in the UK for over 10 years before relocating to Nashville, Tennessee, USA. After working in the Music business for over 10 years managing and helping other artists, overseas, He started to focus on developing himself as an artist. Looking back to his life in Africa, then to Europe and now the USA, made him, want to express his past present and what his future could be in music. All songs were inspired by life experiences, traveling to most of the continents, and learning the cultures played a significant role in the making of the album. Therefore, album was named ‘Past Present Future.’

Download the album from his bio and connect with him through the following channels:

---