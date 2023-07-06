ADVERTISEMENT
Throwback to the top 5 moments in Afrobeats in the first half of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

These are the top five moments in the Nigerian music industry in the first half of 2023.

2023 saw a rise in the global appeal of Nigerian music with superstars selling out choice venues, winning international awards, and breaking chart records.

Pulse Music Desk has selected five major moments that impacted the Nigerian music industry in the first half of 2023.

Tiwa Savage became the first Nigerian artist to perform at the coronation of an English monarch after she joined other artists on May 6, 2023, at the coronation of King Charles III.

Tiwa Savage's performance was a huge stride for Nigerian music and while there were some criticisms of her appearance and choice of song, her performance was impressive and one of the top live performances by Nigerian artists in the 2023.

Rema's 'Calm Down' is leading the global charge for Nigerian music with impressive charts showing across the world. The single has become the highest-charting Nigerian song on the Billboard Hot 100 after it reached NO. 3 peak which saw it surpass the previous NO. 9 peak record held by Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber.

'Calm Down' also became the second highest charting African song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 just behind the 1968 record 'Grazing In The Grass' by South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela which reached NO. 1.

On February 5, 2023, Tems became the first Afrobeats female artist to win the prestigious Grammy award after she picked up the Best Melodic Rap Performance for her part in Future's 'Wait For U'.

After his brief hiatus in 2022, Davido's fourth album 'Timeless' was arguably the most anticipated album in the history of Afrobeats and its release on March 31, 2023, was met with a frenzied reaction.

The album broke multiple first-day and week African streaming records across all major streaming platforms.

On June 3, 2023, Burna Boy became the first African artist to headline a stadium concert in the United Kingdom after 60,000 people turned up to see him perform at the London Stadium.

This giant stride underscored the rapid international growth of Nigerian music and Burna Boy's place as a global superstar.

