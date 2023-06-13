ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 live performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian music industry is on a global ascension.

Top 5 music performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023
Top 5 music performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023

Live performances have continued to be one of the weak points in the Nigerian music industry as several artists have struggled to deliver impressive stagemanship.

Things however appear to be looking up for Afrobeats as more superstars are beginning to take their stagecraft more seriously and which has invariably led to more memorable performances.

Here are five artists who delivered impressive live performances in the first half of 2023.

The Queen of Afrobeats Tiwa Savage stunned listeners with her incredible rendition of her single 'Keys To The Kingdom' during the coronation of England's new monarch King Charles III.

While Tiwa Savage's song choice generated some criticism from listeners, especially of African American extractions, there can be no criticism of her performance as she expertly infused Yoruba indigenous folk elements that combine with her captivating vocals which make for a flawless performance.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Utah was a historic one as the halftime show was headlined by 3 Afrobeats stars Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems.

Burna Boy who closed the show put up a mind blowing performance through his combination of hits, seamless transitions, and impressive stagemanship.

After releasing his first single of 2023 'Yoga' in January, Asake later went on an international media round where he performed the new single and the hit song 'Organise' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Asake delivered an impressive performance that showcases his vocals range, his Fuji influences, and his ability to deploy a live band.

Davido made his long-awaited comeback to the stage in April 2023 at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos where he performed new songs from his record-breaking 'Timeless' album to thousands of fans.

Davido delivered an impressive sound production as well as heartwarming and energetic performances for 3 straight hours.

Davido's synergy with the band, his stage presence, his passion and energy, his interaction with his fans, and the ease with which he connected with the guest artists were beautiful to watch and it gave fans a truly timeless experience - an experience that will linger in the memory.

Rema's currently taking Nigerian music to a whole new level with his hit single 'Calm Down' which is topping charts in Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, the UK, and the US.

He joined Tems and Burna Boy as the artists who thrilled listeners at the Afrobeats-themed NBA 2023 All-star Game and he delivered a very memorable performance of hit records 'Calm Down' and 'Holiday'.

