On September 9, 2020, Luxury lifestyle brand, Hennessy released a teaser for their upcoming serialized show, 'The Conversation.' The docu-series will feature warring Nigerian Hip-Hop heavyweights, MI Abaga and Vector tha Viper.

The docu-series will air every Tuesday from September 15, 2020. This teaser has been posted on MI Abaga's and Vector's Twitter pages and it is already getting a lot of traction.

You might remember that...

Between August and September 2019, MI Abaga and Vector tha Viper finally acted on their decade-old music-based squabble with a full-on five track beef. The last track between them was 'Judas The Rat' by Vector. AQ also released, 'Distractions 2' as part of the conversation.

Twitter is already reacting to the news and here are the best tweets from the lot;