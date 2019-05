Artist: Olamide

Song Title: Oil and Gas

Genre: Afrobeats, shepeteri

Date of Release: May 10, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Pheelz

Details/Takeaway: Fresh of the release of the underwhelming ‘Spirit,’ the YBNL boss has released this one that look set to be a banger.

The song is a strong appeal to the rich and powerful in the Nigerian society to spend some money where it’s due.

