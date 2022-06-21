Kizz Daniel’s 'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' with Tekno spends a sixth week at No. 1

“Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” is already the third most-streamed song of 2022 and No. 38 most-heard song on radio – and No. 10 overall song of 2022 so far (this is based on the Mid-Year data compiled by TurnTable Charts. The rest of the report will be available in July.

As a result, “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” is now the longest No. 1 of 2022 – it spends a sixth week atop the chart to break the tie with Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” and Skiibii & Davido’s “Baddest Boy (Remix)” [5 weeks at No. 1].

With “Buga” tallying a sixth week at the summit, Kizz Daniel becomes the first artiste to have multiple songs spend over five weeks at No. 1. The artiste first No. 1 “Lie” spent seven weeks atop the chart in 2021.

Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” with Ayra Starr & Crayon featuring Ladipoe, Magixx and Boy Spyce is steady at its No. 2 peak.

SPINALL & Asake’s “PALAZZO” stays at No. 3 for another week after it debuted and peaked at No. 2. “PALAZZO” leads this week’s radio chart with 53.2 million in radio reach.

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” is unmovable at No. 4, it spends a fourth straight week at No. 1 on the TV chart. It also sets a new record for biggest week on TV with its 17.3 million in TV reach being the biggest any music video has ever tallied.

Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” with Mayorkun, Darkoo & King Promise re-ups 8-5, it has peaked at No. 4 so far on the chart.

Omah Lay’s “Woman” repeats at No. 6 for another week while Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” slips 5-7.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Davido’s “Stand Strong” with Sunday Service Choir falls 7-8, Asake’s “Sungba (Remix)” with Burna Boy moves 10-9 while Fireboy DML’s “Playboy” re-enters the top ten, moving 11-10. “Playboy” peaked at No. 2 on the Top 50.

Ahead of next week’s top ten, Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” is challenging Mavins’s “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” and Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” for No. 1 – “Overloading” is slightly ahead in the race.

