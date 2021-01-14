Over the past five days, Nigerian artists like Joeboy, Ric Hassani, Banky W, Wurld and MI Abaga have talked about their respective upcoming albums. 2020 saw a barrage of albums from the Nigerian A-List. That is unlikely to happen in 2021, but we will have a lot of albums as well.

Here are some of the albums we expect;

1.) Joeboy

Title: Unknown

Status: Done

Follow up to: Love and Light

Over the past few weeks, emPawa/BANKU Music artist, Joeboy has been on a media tour to discuss his debut album, which is set to drop in February 2021.

The album will be a follow-up to his 2019 EP, Love and Light. His recently released singles like 'Call,' 'Celebrate' and 'Lonely' could be part of the album.

2.) MI Abaga

Title: Rendezvous 2, Project 11 and A Study On Love

Status: Unknown

Follow up to: The Live Report

MI Abaga who recently teased Rendezvous 2, a follow-up to his acclaimed 2018 album, Rendezvous has also teased 'Project 11' and 'A Study On Love.'

Project 11 will be a mark for his 11th overall body of work while 'A Study on Love' would be the second installment in the 'Study' franchise. The first one was The Self Evaluation of Yxng Dxnzl and the third one would be 'A Study on Society.'

3.) Ric Hassani

Title: Unknown

Status: Unknown

Follow up to: The African Gentleman

A few days ago, Ric Hassani announced his new album on Twitter. He wrote, "My new album, God did it entirely. How i pulled through to create all this I still don't know. God truly is my Everything. If all you have is God, know that you have everything."

4.) Show Dem Camp

Title: Clone Wars V: Pandemic Music

Status: Imminent

Follow-up to: Palmwine Express

A few weeks ago, talk about the album made rounds on Twitter. Especially from the account of veteran pop culture journalist, Ayomide Tayo.

Recently, one-half of the rap group took to his Twitter to respond to a fan. He wrote that, "Had a few setbacks but we drop ASAP. Watch this space."

This was after a fans had asked him for update about the album, which was expected to drop within the first five days of 2021.

5.) Banky W

Title: The Banks Statement

Status: 75% done

Follow-up to: Songs About You

Not a lot is known as this time, but all we know, we have revealed.

6.) Payper Corleone

Title: In Don We Trust

Status: Done

Follow-up to: Fly Gangster From The 90's

The 15-track album is set to drop on January 20, 2021. It is set to feature Hotyce, Sinzu, Wuka, Vector, Cheque and more. Production is handled by Chief Timz, Babyblu, Hotboi, Tribe Vegas and more.

7.) Wurld

Title: Unknown

Status: Unknown

Follow-up to: Afrosoul Deluxe

When Wurld had a conversation with Pulse Nigeria in 2020, he announced that he had another album planned for H2 2020. That never dropped, and instead we got AfroSoul Deluxe. Now, he's set to drop the album.

Mayorkun is expected to drop an album this year. Teni was meant to drop an album in Q4 2020, but that didn't happen. Thus her album is expected to drop in Q1 2021. A chunk of the album is produced by P-Priime and Pheelz.

Rema's debut album is also expected to drop this year.