Earlier in the year, Nigerian singer, Wurld released his EP, 'Afro Soul' just a few months after 'I Like Girls With Trobul,' the critically acclaimed collaborative EP with Sarz.

A few months later, he has released a deluxe version to 'Afro Soul.' It contains two new songs produced by Tempoe. It also features Kida Kudz and Cuppy on 'Bossy.' The other track is titled, 'Chop N Pay.'

'BOSSY' is about the dream woman who knows what she wants and goes after it. Cuppy plays that woman who simply rings up Wurld's character and tells him what she wants. The guitar-based production feels suited to a foreign market as well as Wurld's Nigerian audiences. Kida Kudz, the British-Nigerian rapper seals the record.

Wurld seems attracted to Cuppy's character on the song for that 'Bossy' personal. On the other hand, Kudz is wary of demands from a woman like that.

Speaking on how the record was made, Wurld tells Cuppy on Apple Music's Africa Now that, "I actually slid it in his DM. I was like, 'Yo bro, I'm a fan.' And he came back less than a minute later, like, 'Yo bro, I'm a fan.' I was like, 'Oh. Say no more. Let's get on FaceTime.' I played him some records. I played him ‘Bossy,' the draft that I had at the time.

"And he was like, 'Yo bro, send that.' I sent it to him. He sent it back to me. I was like, 'Yo, who can I get on this?' I was like, ‘Cuppy.' I was like, 'Hope she wants to do this.' I called you. You shared the love back. He was like, ‘Yo.' We got on FaceTime immediately. The energy all across the board, it was just pure. And that's what it's about."

'Chop N Pray' is the more Afrobeats record that could blow up with the right marketing. Tempoe is a ludicrous beatmaker, fam. The guitar chords effortlessly merge with Wurld's delivery... What a record. The album art remains blue and Wurld also speaks about that on Africa Now with Cuppy.

He says, "My mood very blue most of the time. It's because of the way I see things, the way I look at everything around me, I look at things in so much depth that when you are aware and you see things in a certain way, it's almost not the most happiest. When you see ... do you know, before you really look at things in depth.”

As we speak, Wurld is already working on his next body of work.