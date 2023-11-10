Grant’s Crew Nights Out: An unforgettable experience for you and your crew!

Mark your calendars, because the Grant's Crew Nights Out concert is about to light up your Friday night on November 10, 2023, at the Good Village in Lagos, Nigeria. Hosted by Grant's - a renowned blended Scotch whisky with a mission to create immersive nightlife experiences to show friends, nightlife enthusiasts and partygoers that all it takes for a good time is your crew!

Get ready for a lineup that's gonna blow your mind. Afro-EDM sensations Maze and Mxtreme; the groove kings Alternate Sound; the modern highlife wizards The Cavemen and the dynamic duo DJ Wanni and Handi are all set to take the stage. It's not just a concert; it's a full-blown experience, complete with the finest whisky vibes.

Speaking of vibes, Grant's Crew Nights is your golden ticket to sip on the best, from the Grant 12-year-old to other options as delightful as the beats.

The Crew Nights Out concert will also mark the beginning of the Crew Nights campaign which will see the liquor brand promoting the spirit of togetherness and fostering communal spirits through large gatherings and experiences with the Crew Nights Out campaign and intimate house parties with Crew Nights In.

Hurry now to the Faaji App to grab a ticket for you and your crew to attend a concert you won’t be forgetting in a hurry!

For details on upcoming Crews Night Out and Crew Night In concerts/events, don’t forget to follow @grantswhisky_ng on social media as well as the hashtags #CrewNightsNG #TogetherWeMakeIt to stay in the loop about the latest updates and upcoming events for you and your crew!

About Grant’s Whisky

Often referred to simply as "Grant's," is a well-known Scottish blended whisky brand that has been in production since 1887 in Scotland. Over the years, Grant's has released several different expressions and variants to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. The full range includes Grant's Triple Wood Blended Scotch whisky, Ale Cask, Sherry Cask, the Triple Wood 12-year-old, and the 18- & 25-year-old whiskies.

Grant's Whisky is a respected and accessible brand that appeals to both seasoned whisky enthusiasts and those looking to explore Scotch whisky for the first time. Its long history and commitment to quality have contributed to its enduring popularity in the industry.

