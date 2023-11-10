ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Grant’s Crew Nights Out: An unforgettable experience for you and your crew!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGrantWhisky

Grant’s Crew Nights Out: An unforgettable concert experience for you and your crew!
Grant’s Crew Nights Out: An unforgettable concert experience for you and your crew!

Recommended articles

Mark your calendars, because the Grant's Crew Nights Out concert is about to light up your Friday night on November 10, 2023, at the Good Village in Lagos, Nigeria. Hosted by Grant's - a renowned blended Scotch whisky with a mission to create immersive nightlife experiences to show friends, nightlife enthusiasts and partygoers that all it takes for a good time is your crew!

Get ready for a lineup that's gonna blow your mind. Afro-EDM sensations Maze and Mxtreme; the groove kings Alternate Sound; the modern highlife wizards The Cavemen and the dynamic duo DJ Wanni and Handi are all set to take the stage. It's not just a concert; it's a full-blown experience, complete with the finest whisky vibes.

Grant’s Crew Nights Out: An unforgettable concert experience for you and your crew!
Grant’s Crew Nights Out: An unforgettable concert experience for you and your crew! Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of vibes, Grant's Crew Nights is your golden ticket to sip on the best, from the Grant 12-year-old to other options as delightful as the beats.

The Crew Nights Out concert will also mark the beginning of the Crew Nights campaign which will see the liquor brand promoting the spirit of togetherness and fostering communal spirits through large gatherings and experiences with the Crew Nights Out campaign and intimate house parties with Crew Nights In.

Hurry now to the Faaji App to grab a ticket for you and your crew to attend a concert you won’t be forgetting in a hurry!

For details on upcoming Crews Night Out and Crew Night In concerts/events, don’t forget to follow @grantswhisky_ng on social media as well as the hashtags #CrewNightsNG #TogetherWeMakeIt to stay in the loop about the latest updates and upcoming events for you and your crew!

ADVERTISEMENT

Often referred to simply as "Grant's," is a well-known Scottish blended whisky brand that has been in production since 1887 in Scotland. Over the years, Grant's has released several different expressions and variants to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. The full range includes Grant's Triple Wood Blended Scotch whisky, Ale Cask, Sherry Cask, the Triple Wood 12-year-old, and the 18- & 25-year-old whiskies.

Grant's Whisky is a respected and accessible brand that appeals to both seasoned whisky enthusiasts and those looking to explore Scotch whisky for the first time. Its long history and commitment to quality have contributed to its enduring popularity in the industry.

---

#FeatureByGrantWhisky

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Bella Shmurda unveils baby boy in adorable new pictures

Bella Shmurda unveils baby boy in adorable new pictures

Omawumi's dazzles with soulful sound & touching topics on new project 'More'

Omawumi's dazzles with soulful sound & touching topics on new project 'More'

Sensational singer Wurld shares new EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

Sensational singer Wurld shares new EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

Keke Palmer files restraining order against baby daddy over domestic abuse

Keke Palmer files restraining order against baby daddy over domestic abuse

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set to feature in Mo Abudu's new docu-series

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set to feature in Mo Abudu's new docu-series

Grant’s Crew Nights Out: An unforgettable experience for you and your crew!

Grant’s Crew Nights Out: An unforgettable experience for you and your crew!

Sela Vie debuts with 2 new tracks, 'Chasing The Paper' and 'Money'

Sela Vie debuts with 2 new tracks, 'Chasing The Paper' and 'Money'

PaBrymo taps TG Omori for music video of single 'In Battle' feat Zlatan

PaBrymo taps TG Omori for music video of single 'In Battle' feat Zlatan

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

A pulse review of Seyi Vibez's album 'Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez's 'Billion Dollar Baby' is the longest #1 album of 2023

Joeboy drops new single ‘Only God Can Save Me’

Joeboy drops new single ‘Only God Can Save Me’, announces new EP

Morravey is the latest Apple Music Africa Rising artist

Morravey named as the new Apple Music Africa Rising artist