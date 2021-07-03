Funmi Ayinke’s brand new single 'THE JOURNEY' is just so inspiring.

According to the inspirational singer, she understands that not everyone will have the required skills to be successful, not everyone will have the means to develop the necessary skills to be a professional in their respective field. Nevertheless, she is of the opinion that everyone deserves a chance to develop any skills they seem interested in.

It is this school of thought that has driven her to find music as an expression for her many views as well as encouraging the unreached through this medium.

Even though she first started singing in the choir, Funmi Ayinke’s music debut didn’t come until shortly after the Endsars protest. She debuted with a single OUR TIME inspired by the protest and has since released a couple of other singles including I CAN MAKE IT and OBINRIN which are some of her most popular.

THE JOURNEY is simply an inspirational song that encourages the listeners to stay true to their path to success. With a catchy chorus that’s says, “Stay on your path, on your lane. Don’t give up it’s not about where you are right now but, where you are heading to…”

This song is a heavy reminder to be consistent in what we do and honestly in a nutshell, it brings to mind the trending internet phrase “Las las na all of us go chop breakfast”. The afropop fusion sound is a classic and makes it hard to ignore. The Journey was produced by Nigerian producer – Iriemi Ebenezer.

