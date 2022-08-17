Fireboy drops themed video for chart-topping single 'Bandana'

Takeaways from 'Bandana's' music video: The video directed by ace video director TG Omori was an artistic representation of the lifestyle of the motorcycle gang who are synonymous with the scarf.

Asake dressed in a designer suit and covered in jewelry can be spotted in a small chapel located in a quiet town. This is synonymous with a gangster whose heart is still tethered to a spiritual source from where he finds solace from the hard life on the streets.

Fireboy is adorned in a black leather jacket and a red bandana that allow him to stand out as the leader of the black bandana wearing tough-looking men locked in a skirmish. This represented the tough life of the bandana-wearing boys. Perhaps the only props notably missing was motorcycles.

In another frame, Fireboy sat in a room surrounded by cheerfully looking women which symbolizes the playboy life his album hopes to communicate. Fireboy is surrounded by the musical instrument while poignantly singing the line "Music choose me. Know this and know peace" in what is a perfect artistic representation.