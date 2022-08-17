RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy drops themed video for chart-topping single 'Bandana'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

YBNL superstar Fireboy has released a themed video for his chart-topping single 'Bandana' featuring Asake.

Fireboy
Fireboy

Details: 'Bandana' is the fourth single off Fireboy's recently released third studio album 'Playboy'. The chart-topping single has received a minted video which was released on Tuesday 16th August 2022.

Recommended articles

Takeaways from 'Bandana's' music video: The video directed by ace video director TG Omori was an artistic representation of the lifestyle of the motorcycle gang who are synonymous with the scarf.

Asake dressed in a designer suit and covered in jewelry can be spotted in a small chapel located in a quiet town. This is synonymous with a gangster whose heart is still tethered to a spiritual source from where he finds solace from the hard life on the streets.

Fireboy is adorned in a black leather jacket and a red bandana that allow him to stand out as the leader of the black bandana wearing tough-looking men locked in a skirmish. This represented the tough life of the bandana-wearing boys. Perhaps the only props notably missing was motorcycles.

In another frame, Fireboy sat in a room surrounded by cheerfully looking women which symbolizes the playboy life his album hopes to communicate. Fireboy is surrounded by the musical instrument while poignantly singing the line "Music choose me. Know this and know peace" in what is a perfect artistic representation.

Essentially, the video is a tribute to the rap legend Tu Pac Shakur, as well as, an artistic representation of a playboy and a thug.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Beauty breaks silence over disqualification, apologises to fans

BBNaija's Beauty breaks silence over disqualification, apologises to fans

Rising Afrobeats singer Albertium drops celebratory EP 'Fairytale'

Rising Afrobeats singer Albertium drops celebratory EP 'Fairytale'

Fireboy drops themed video for chart-topping single 'Bandana'

Fireboy drops themed video for chart-topping single 'Bandana'

Filmmaking 101: Crew roles you can consider when venturing into filmmaking

Filmmaking 101: Crew roles you can consider when venturing into filmmaking

'I did not rape anybody' - embattled actor Moses Armstrong cries out

'I did not rape anybody' - embattled actor Moses Armstrong cries out

Peter Okoye tackles jobless youths who defend people that made them jobless

Peter Okoye tackles jobless youths who defend people that made them jobless

BBNaija 7: Sheggz and Adekunle get into major fight

BBNaija 7: Sheggz and Adekunle get into major fight

Netflix’s’Young, Famous & African’ renewed for season 2

Netflix’s’Young, Famous & African’ renewed for season 2

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel clears air on Tanzanian Afroclassic Tour 2022 debacle

New Music Friday (Cover: Zinoleesky & Tiwa Savage)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Peruzzi, L.A.X, AQ, Brymo and others

Kizz Daniel

'I didn't mean to disrespect you' – Kizz Daniel apologises to Tanzanian fans, offers free show

Davido (New York Times)

'Album on the way' Davido announces