ADVERTISEMENT
Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Adeayo Adebiyi

An excited female fan came up with a rather explicit way to entertain Nigerian music legend D'banj on stage.

D'banj
D'banj

At the Press Play concert in Lagos Nigeria, a female who was also doubling as a dancer took things to a whole new level as she got sexual with D'banj on stage.

The dancer who was using her backside to thrill the audience flirtingly danced with D'banj before whispering something into his ear which made the award-winning artist express visible shock.

The fan took it to another level as she went on her knees and tried to unzip D'banj's trousers in what was an attempt to engage in sexual acts.

A stunned D'banj quickly pulled away as he continued performing his verse from D'Prince's hit single 'Give It To Me' to an excited crowd.

This is not the first time male artists are getting sexual propositions on stage. Ruger has been on the receiving end of several sexual assaults with female fans forcing themselves on him and trying to kiss him. Burna Boy also had bras thrown at him at his 2022 sold-out MSG concert.

At any rate, most of the male artists don't seem to mind so we will likely continue to see these sexual acts from female fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

