Wurld is fast becoming yet another 'Mr. No. Bad Bodies of Work.' With 'AfroSoul,' his third EP is under three years, Wurld produced his most commercially charged project yet. That occurrence also means that Wurld has definitely brought into the Nigerian sonic zeitgeist.

In 2018, Wurld released the nine-track EP, Love Is Contagious, a diary of sex-playlist songs and tunes to pepper the 'single people geng.' With I Like Girls With Trobul, Wurld and Sarz produced odes to troubles in love and problematic relationships. Now, Wurld is addressing topics as the spirit leads.

On AfroSoul, the focus is not exactly about topics and themes, but about experimenting with the limits of soul as a genre of music. Even the track sequencing of this seven-track EP suggests the direction is very much sonic - the dance tracks came before the slower, more methodical sounds.

That aim is achieved as Wurld retained the elements of his 'soul' artistry throughout the project. Sometimes, the retention comes via Wurld's vocal texture, other times it's from his articulation and a few times, it's from his technique.

When he made house/electronic music on lead single, 'Love Nobody' a song about the weird tendencies of his possessive lover or on Afro-Calypso/ArBeat 'National Anthem (Growing Wings)' on which he discusses detraction, Wurld's Soul/Alternative background can be heard in his delivery.

It's actually impressive how Wurld embraced his lamba side with that "songoloso..." delivery on 'National Anthem (Growing Wings).' The song also bears distant emblems of elemental Lagbaja. While 'Ghost Town' is essentially a Reggae song, the soul background can be felt in Wurld's delivery and vocal texture as Wurld poetically discusses probability, love and choices.

'Story' is a lo-fi lamba which Wurld absolutely rips to shreds. As Wurld sings about love like he was Wande Coal on a beautiful Friday night, something about this song screams, 'booyah!' 'Wayo' is an Afrobeat song produced by Kel P on which Wurld embodies a man who craves reassurance. It merges Afrobeat BPM and arrangement with R&B and Soul - if Soul were a traditional African genre.

'Can't Come Outside' is an R&B song that sees Wurld discuss the turbulence of a problematic love affair. 'Birthday Song’ sees Wurld talk like an aristo or T.I in that song, ‘Whatever You Like.’ He’s handed a woman the proverbial black card - let’s hope she’s not Igbo.

Final Thoughts

If anybody's transition into an Afro-driven act is commendable, it's Wurld. At times, it's almost like the 'Show You Off' creator shed off the final vestiges of his American upbringing the moment he came to Nigerian for that press run in 2018. These days, he's gliding effortlessly like a battery powered subway surfer as he sings in Pidgin, Yoruba and English with attractive effortlessness.

Asides acing his AfroSoul experiment to a 'T,' the songs are also impressive. While Wurld might not have a hit yet, this will endear him towards more fans. In Nigerian music, loyal fans mean money. In the end, money is the most important thing. We look forward to Wurld's elusive album, he's onto something special.

FYI: 'Lamba' is code name for Afro-pop.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1.6/2

Content and Themes: 1.6/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.5/2

Total:

7.8 - Victory