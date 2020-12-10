This week, EMPIRE, a leading independent label, distributor and publisher, launched a collaboration with ComplexLand, the digital experience developed by Complex Networks.

As part of ComplexLand, EMPIRE has curated a digital radio channel filled with today’s hottest Afrobeats artists as well as an exclusive merchandise booth within the digital experience.

The Afrobeats Radio channel, hand selected by EMPIRE, can be accessed on Channel 4 on ComplexLand Radio and features music from artists like Fireboy DML, Olamide, Wande Coal, L.A.X., Patoranking, Kizz Daniel and more.

EMPIRE collaborates with ComplexLand to showcase and celebrate Afrobeats. (EMPIRE)

The selection showcases EMPIRE’s diverse roster in the Afrobeats genre.

The merchandise booth, located at the Sunset Lagoon in Complexland, has exclusive items from Busta Rhymes, Rich The Kid, LUCKI and other staples. Complexland, which launched on Monday, December 7 will run through Friday, December 11, is free to access at www.ComplexLand.com.

The virtual experience will be programmed daily and accessible via mobile and desktop from Monday, December 7, 2020 till Friday, December 11, 2020.

What is EMPIRE?

Empire is a San Francisco-based distribution, independent label and publisher company founded by Ghazi Shami. Notably, Empire distributes for Top Dawg Entertainment - the label to which Kendrick Lamar is signed.

Over the past 18 months, EMPIRE has distributed music from Nigerian legend, Olamide's label, YBNL as well as Wizkid's Soundman Vol. 1, Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Burna Boy and more.

What is ComplexLand?

ComplexLand, Complex Networks’ first-of-its-kind immersive digital experience featuring exclusive merch drops, art, musical performances, food collaborations and more, has revealed the first wave of streetwear brands to showcase within the digital world.

Fans of convergence culture around the world can shop their favorite retailers from the comfort and safety of home, all while exploring ComplexLand’s 3D amusement park-themed universe.