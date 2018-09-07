Pulse.ng logo
Duncan Mighty announces 2018 tour of Europe

Duncan Mighty Singer to embark on European tour across 14 cities

Duncan Mighty has confirmed details of his European tour across 14 cities starting this September.

  • Published:
play Duncan Mighty set to tour Europe this September (Instagram/DuncanMighty)

The Duncan Mighty wave is set to sweep 14 cities in Europe starting this September.

The Port-Harcourt first son, who is enjoying the best spell of his career in recent years will play shows at the 'Culture Tour' from September, through to October 2018 across European cities.

The performances will see him tour cities like Istanbul in Turkey, Rome, Amsterdam, Munich and Athens.

This he made known via a post shared on his Instragram page with the caption, ''It can only be GOD... EUROPE ARE YOU REEEEAAAAAADDDDYYYYY 12 more cities coming.''

Duncan Mighty is known for his contributions to a long list of hit songs released so far in 2018 like 'Fake Love' with Wizkid, 'Lova Lova' with Tiwa Savage, Aza with Davido and Peruzzi, just to mention a few.

Duncan Mighty is one of 2018 most featured artists

The story of 2018 will be incomplete without the name 'Duncan Mighty' taking at least a few pages of the book.

After a fairly quiet couple of years, Duncan Mighty is the industry's go-to man for a life-changing record. Since his feature on 'Fake Love' with Wizkid in May, Duncan Mighty has registered nothing short of 15 collaborations to his name.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

