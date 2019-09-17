Dreams come true. When Nigerian student, David Jagun woke up yesterday, he was just a Drake fan who liked making videos of himself rapping and singing Drake’s songs in the mirror, hoping to catch the superstar's attention.

He would upload these video on his Instagram page @DavidJagun. Today, he woke up to a co-sign by Drake. On Monday, September 16, 2019, Jagun finally had Drake's attention. The Canadian Superstar has promised to fly the Nigerian student and talking drum artist out.

How it started

Four weeks ago, he posted a video of himself rapping to ‘Don’t Disturb’ by Drake on his Instagram stories. Then, between August 19, 2019 and August 22, 2019, he posted six videos of himself performing songs like, ‘Controlla,’ ‘Feel No Ways,’ ‘Mine,’ ‘Headlines,’ ‘Pistols,’ and ‘Mine’ on his Instagram page.

All those posts had the same caption, “(Mr Drake, All I Ask For Is To Fly At Ur Side On The Plane) @champagnepapi +2349*********.”

Then, on September 15, 2019, he posted another picture of himself with a message that he hopes Drake answers him one day.

Drake’s response

Then, in wee hours of Monday, September 16, 2019, Jagun, who is a student of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State finally got a favourable response from Drake. The Canadian superstar posted three of Jagun’s videos on his Instagram page (@champagnepapi) and promised to fly Jagun out.

He wrote, “Nah @davidjagun I am flying you to a show ASAP you going 2 hard.”

After Drake’s response, Jagun posted a picture of Drake with a caption, “GOD USE DRAKE TO BLESS ME, AND AM SO HAPPY... GOD BLESS OVO SOUND RADIO ( 6 GOD).”

The self-acclaimed creative artist is now set to fly out with Drake.