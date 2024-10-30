Don Jazzy announces Tega Oghenejobo as the new President of Mavin Records

In a post on his X page (formerly Twitter), Don Jazzy stated that Tega's role has been expanded. He now holds the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President of the prestigious record label. Don Jazzy added that he regards himself a genius for being able to spot the passion and resilience in Tega from the early days.

In his words, "I’m proud to announce @TEGAMAVIN expanded role as President and COO of Mavin. I am often praised for being able to spot and raise superstars, but I can proudly say the most genius thing I have done in my life was being able to spot the passion and resilience in Tega."

"From the early days, I’ve watched him be curious about the business, build teams, develop executives, and ensure our talents have sustainable careers from the start. His commitment to growing Mavin and shaping the future of African music has been relentless, and I’m confident that with him in this role, we’ll continue to break new ground and achieve even bigger milestones for our artists and company," he added.

Accepting the appointment gracefully, Tega said "I’m honored to step into this new role as President & COO of Mavin Records. It means embracing new challenges, setting new goals, and reaching new heights. Thank you, Supreme Leader @donjazzy, for your unwavering belief and trust in me to lead the Mavin team."