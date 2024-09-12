ADVERTISEMENT
ID Cabasa shares why Don Jazzy is one the smartest people in Nigerian music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Legendary music producer ID Cabasa gives plaudits to Don Jazzy for being a genius.

According to ID Cabasa, Don Jazzy's decision to feature in skits was a genius move that has earned him the support and loyalty of the Nigerian content creator community.

"What Don Jazzy did is connect with them (content creator) so that anytime he drops, all of them will post," ID Cabasa says on Don Jazzy's collaboration with skitmakers.

In the panelist session, ID Cabasa admonished emerging artists to collaborate with others, especially content creators who can help them amplify their work.

The legendary music producer boss also cited Kizz Daniel as an example of a superstar fostering a strong relationship with the content creator community.

"I work a lot with Gen Z because they are full of inspiration while people from my set have experience," ID Cabada said on his decision to work with younger creatives.

The Coded Tunez boss is a prominent figure in Nigerian music whose career has spanned over two decades during which time he has made notable contributions to Nigerian music, especially by launching artists like 9ice, Lord of Ajasa, Reminsce, and Olamide to fame.

ID Cabasa has announced a new project which he describes as a reimagination of Afrobeats classic songs. Ahead of the album release, he dropped the singles 'Photocopy reloaded' featuring Vector and 'Olufunmi Reimagined' featuring Joeboy, OdumoduBlvck, Fireboy, and Boj.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

