Over the past few days, Pulse Nigeria has gathered that Davido's new album, 'A Better Time' would be released on November 13, 2020. In fact, it has been reported by platforms like NotjustOk and TraceNaija.

But on November 13, 2020, Davido himself teased that the album would be released in 10 days. The problem with that is that the album will drop on November 12, 2020. The actual solution would be that the album will probably drop in around November 12/November 13, 2020.

On September 15, 2020, Olamide said Davido's 'A Better Time' is filled with bangers. Olamide's former protege, Lil Kesh has also attested to the quality of the album.