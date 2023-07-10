Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Davido is currently on his Timeless Tour of the United States with the latest stop at Chicago where he sold out the 10,000-capacity Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago.

As he did at his previous stop at the 20,000-capacity Toyota Arena in Houston, Davido delighted the audience with an impressive rendition of several of his hit songs.

Davido has been on the road since the release of his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'. He recently performed his hit single 'Unavailable' at the 2023 BET awards and he will be aiming to take extend the energy of his Timeless Tour to his next stop in Boston where he will be performing at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.