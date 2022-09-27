RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has been spotted in the studio with American rapper Chance the Rapper.

Details: Afrobeats icon Davido has been spotted in the studio with American Grammy-winning rapper Chance The Rapper.

The pictures which were posted across social media platforms showed the two in what appears to be a recording session in Ghana.

On Saturday, 24th September 2022 Chance The attended the Global Citizens Festival that was held in Ghana and was headlined by Usher, Tems, SZA, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, amongst other acts.

Potential Collaboration in the works: Davido is working on his next album which he said is almost ready.

In 2022, he released just one single 'Stand Strong' which is a different sound from the hit party anthems he is famous for.

Davido was also recently spotted with Usher in a studio in Las Vegas. The latest sighting with Chance suggests that listeners will need to keep their fingers crossed for a potential collaboration.

