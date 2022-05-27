RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

"There won't be many collaborations" - Davido tell fans what to expect from his next album

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido AKA 001 is gearing up to release his next album which will be his fourth studio album after 'Omo Baba Olowo' released in 2012, 'A Good Time,' released in 2019, and 'A Better Time' released in 2020.

Davido (Flaunt)
Davido (Flaunt)

In an interview with The Dotty Show on Apple Music, Davido reveals that his fans should anticipate fireworks and the revival of original Afrobeat music in his next album.

Recommended articles

"Fire, fire, fire. We're bringing back that original Afrobeat music. We had fun making this. I'm here to make people smile, dance, and sometimes reflect," Davido says, as regards the content of his upcoming album.

The DMW boss intends to combine different sounds and elements in his next album so listeners can find something they like irrespective of their musical taste.

"I feel like everything is going to be... It's in that album. Everything you need. And I feel now we're going to change a lot," he tells The Dotty Show.

And also reveals fans shouldn't expect many collaborations in his next album as he intends to bring back the old Davido.

"Not really crazy on features with this album, it's more of bringing back that Davido. Of course," he continues. "There'll be a couple of features, but nothing crazy like that."

There's no release date for or name for the forthcoming album yet, but Davido revealed the album is almost done. Fans will be eager to listen to what is likely to be Davido's most career-defining album yet.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

There won't be many collaborations - Davido tell fans what to expect from his next album

"There won't be many collaborations" - Davido tell fans what to expect from his next album

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

#MAYnland: Mainland BlockParty is ready to take you to Mars

#MAYnland: Mainland BlockParty is ready to take you to Mars

Davido considers name change for his next album

Davido considers name change for his next album

Anthill studios debuts raunchy teaser for Uyoyou Adia's 'Hey You'

Anthill studios debuts raunchy teaser for Uyoyou Adia's 'Hey You'

TECNO x Nigerian Idol: How TECNO and Nigerian Idol gave Nigerians first class entertainment

TECNO x Nigerian Idol: How TECNO and Nigerian Idol gave Nigerians first class entertainment

Nkechi Blessing says she isn't ashamed to find love again

Nkechi Blessing says she isn't ashamed to find love again

Kizz Daniel crowns toddler as winner of #BugaChallenge

Kizz Daniel crowns toddler as winner of #BugaChallenge

Trending

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Olamide

New video shows Wizkid, Ayra Starr jamming to a song in the studio

Wizkid and Ayra Starr.

Academy announce nominations for Headies Awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Headies 2022

Lojay, Ruger, Zinoleesky, others nominated for Headies Next Rated Award 2022

Lojay, Ruger, Zinoleesky, others nominated for Headies Next Rated Award 2022