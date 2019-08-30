Artist: Lyta featuring Davido

Song Title: Monalisa

Genre: Afro-life

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 29, 2019

Label: Dor Music/DMW

Producer: Killertunes

Video Director: No Video

Details/Takeaway: A few weeks ago, Lyta flew from Lagos to meet Davido in Dakar, Senegal. Word was that Davido would be on a remix to his latest single, ‘Monalisa’ which shares notes with Davido’s single, ‘Wonder Woman.’

The song has now been released, but we await the video which Davido paid for.

You can listen to ‘Monalisa (Remix)’ below;