On Friday, August 5, 2019, Pulse shared the story of Nigerian singer, Lyta meeting with Davido in Dakar, Senegal.

Lyta has seen his stock steadily rise after his acrimonious exit from the Olamide-owned YBNL Nation. ‘Monalisa,’ his first single on his new record label, Doro Musik is already doing great rotation on the airwaves and good numbers on digital streaming platforms.

This same good fortune - even at a better rate - is the lot of ‘Blow My Mind,’ Davido’s monster collaboration with Chris Brown.

As the streets whispered, Lyta has confirmed that Davido in fact flew him and his entire team to Dakar, Senegal to perfect work on ‘Monalisa (Remix).’ Lyta also confirmed that Davido not only offered to feature on a remix to his song, but he also paid for song's video to be shot by Director Kay.

These confirmations came on August 3, 2019 via a post which contains a picture of Lyta and Davido on Lyta’s Instagram page.

The post contains the following message, “The last couple of days have been quite interesting and emotional for me. It all started from an instagram post and BOOM, a reply! A comment from one of Africa's biggest acts - @davidoofficial on my post.

“That comment birthed a new chapter in my career and like a movie, we're here. OBO made good his promise, recorded his verse for #MonalisaRemix without hassle. You know what's shocked me the most? Davido called @dir.k_ paid for the Monalisa Remix video, booked flight for 7 (Seven)! of us down to Senegal and we're here live in Dakar.

“It's been so unreal and I can never imagine this happening in such a short space of time. Guys, I'm dumbfounded by the immense love this man has shown me.

“I mean, getting recognised by Davido is big enough. Now, getting a remix from him and then having to pay for the video and flying the squad with all expense paid IS SOMETHING I WILL NEVER!WOULD HAVE IMAGINED.

“To you, Sir @davidoofficial, I really don't know what to say to you. My heart is full of joy and words alone cannot describe the indescribable joy that I feel within me. You have shown me that truly, there are angels in human form. How can I thank you for this move that has marked a great leap in my career? How?

“Thank you so much for everything, Sir. I will forever be indebted to you and I promise to make you and all my fans proud. I really appreciate this kind gesture from you and I'd never forget this. Trust me, I'd never forget.

“Guys, please say a prayer for me but MOST ESPECIALLY, for @davidoofficial.”

As we await this remix and video, Killertunes has also confirmed that he will produce new singles for Lyta and emPawa stars, Joeboy and JD Derobie.