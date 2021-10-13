RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves 15 places into No. 35 on Billboard Hot 100

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The record was produced by Tempoe.

Ckay releases new single, 'Felony.' (Warner)
Ckay releases new single, 'Felony.' (Warner)

On October 10, 2021, Nigerian singer, Ckay's global smash hit, 'Love Nwantiti' moved up 15 places to No. 35 on the Billboard 200. One week earlier, it sat at No. 50.

Recommended articles

On September 27, 2021, the Warner South Africa act, recorded his first Billboard Hot 100 record.

On September 21, 2021, the record charted at No. 23 on the Official UK Top 40 and peaked at No. 4 just a week later.

You might remember that...

On September 11, 2021, Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer, Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' became the No. 1 song on Shazam's global charts. The chart tracks the most-searched songs in the world and ranks them on a chart.

The song sat above global smash hits from major superstars like 'Stay' by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, which is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

www.instagram.com

The version of 'Love Nwantiti' which sat atop the charts features Axel and DJ Yo.

Initially released on Ckay's sophomore EP, Ckay The First in 2019, the song blew up when its video version featured Joeboy and Kuami Eugene. Ckay has since created several remixes of the record for mileage. Since then, Winnie Harlow has danced to the song on her Instagram stories.

The singer has since released another EP, left Chocolate City and signed to Warner Music Group, South Africa.

This comes after Wizkid's 'Essence' became the most-shazamed song in the US, and after Master KG's 'Jerusalema' also became the most-shazamed song in the world in Q4 2020.

It becomes the second Nigerian record to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 after Wizkid's 'Essence.'

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

'You can't be begging me and petitioning me at the same time' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to Janemena's petition

'You can't be begging me and petitioning me at the same time' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to Janemena's petition

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Trending

YouTube deletes R Kelly's channel and songs over sex trafficking conviction

R Kelly

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

R Kelly pictured attending a separate court hearing in Chicago earlier in September

Wizkid and Poco Lee join Burna Boy at Hollywood Bowl, as Grammy winner performs 33 songs in two hours

Burna Boy at Hollywood Bowl. (Spaceship)

Rihanna and Asap Rocky attend Wizkid's show in LA

Rihanna and Asap Rocky